Uber Continuum Events, Uber items, new sprites, and more!

Version 0.5550925

🎯 [Uber Continuum Events] Uber Continuum Events have been added! These events are available in Continuum XL.

🎯 [Uber-grade items] Uber-grade items have been added to the game. These are only dropped in Grand and Uber Continuum Events.

🎯 [UI] All Continuum Entities have been given new sprites.

🎯 [Balance] The spinning-type enemies in Act 4 are now more difficult.

🎯 [Balance] Enemy Beam-type weapons have been nerfed in Continuum XL. This is especially evident in Continuum Events, where this type of weapon has been removed from many enemies.

🎯 [Balance] Various Continuum Events have been re-balanced.

🎯 [Balance] Many Founders skills have been buffed.

🎯 [Misc] Various texts have been revised.

🎯 [Misc] The stations in Act 4 has been slightly revised.

🎯 [Misc] Several previously indestructible structures can now be destroyed.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition related to changing ships while loading a new map.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect map tile.

Off topic: A few of you have asked regarding the name "Uber". It is an homage to the Diablo 2 mod Median XL. If you haven't tried it yet, you should! :)