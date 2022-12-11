 Skip to content

Nienix update for 11 December 2022

Uber Continuum Events, Uber items, new sprites, and more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Version 0.5550925

🎯 [Uber Continuum Events] Uber Continuum Events have been added! These events are available in Continuum XL.
🎯 [Uber-grade items] Uber-grade items have been added to the game. These are only dropped in Grand and Uber Continuum Events.
🎯 [UI] All Continuum Entities have been given new sprites.
🎯 [Balance] The spinning-type enemies in Act 4 are now more difficult.
🎯 [Balance] Enemy Beam-type weapons have been nerfed in Continuum XL. This is especially evident in Continuum Events, where this type of weapon has been removed from many enemies.
🎯 [Balance] Various Continuum Events have been re-balanced.
🎯 [Balance] Many Founders skills have been buffed.
🎯 [Misc] Various texts have been revised.
🎯 [Misc] The stations in Act 4 has been slightly revised.
🎯 [Misc] Several previously indestructible structures can now be destroyed.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition related to changing ships while loading a new map.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect map tile.

Off topic: A few of you have asked regarding the name "Uber". It is an homage to the Diablo 2 mod Median XL. If you haven't tried it yet, you should! :)

