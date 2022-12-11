 Skip to content

Slime Evolution update for 11 December 2022

Small Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to a review, I realized that I accidentally uploaded a version I used to test which allowed quick progression. I also changed a few other things.

The following has been changed:

  • Player no longer spawns with the Ice Spike weapon. - No weapon should have been equipped to start. Instead player should collect resources, which determines their initial weapon & progression path.
  • Experience needed to level-up has been doubled. - It was set lower for testing purposes and never reverted to the previous setting.
  • Knights now spawn slowly, but are a bit stronger. Upon further leveling they will grow stronger and spawn quicker.
  • Knights now spawn at level 70, instead of 50. This should allow for further upgrades to the mob drop weapons.

