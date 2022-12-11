Patch Notes for v 0.67

-Changed how the computer works. A Lot. But most have been groundwork to future updates.

-Added lever on portal that enables "Random mode" - all levels will be sorted. Is it better to play that way?

-The scanwall sound is now muted when the stage loads.

-Decreased height of LCD attachments

-I would not like to list it as a feature yet, but the computer may be booted by pressing "F1" when the game starts. It's an incomplete feature, more about it after patch notes.

-Added "VR Dog" toy to the shop

-Little things here and there.

Hi there!

There's an early idea on Fida Puti, that was to add some sort of "chill mode", where the game could be booted with it's bare minimum just to listen to soundtrack, maybe some chillin' ambient sounds to sleep, etc. Since there's some updates needed for the messages system among other details, I took some time to improve how the pc/desktop works ingame. The work is still w.i.p but enough to keep building the game on.

For now, the message system changed (but there's no new messages yet) and there's a simple music player that may now play another list of songs.

Meanwhile, I'm still working on the game's ending AND the new messages content that will show up. Maybe it's also time to finally address a more simple and streamlined weapons-select/inventory.

AND, it's also time to work on that dvd/actionfigure collectibles.

As always, if you have any questions, ideas, bugs, ANYTHING - please shout here on Steam, or on our discord: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Until next time!