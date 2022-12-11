Minor release.

Small fixes and possible to remap game controllers.

So if you keys is wrong, please remap it again.

Same if your game run in 30fps, and was run 60fps fine, just change it again. This game does no longer uses eventuelly frameskips, so if the game run to slow (this should not happens on those machines we have today), you can set it to 30fps.

This game was originally designed after 30/60fps and not after systemtimer (unlike my other games did). But its not a issue in a game like its this.