 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Genius Greedy Mouse update for 11 December 2022

Minor release.

Share · View all patches · Build 10124950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes and possible to remap game controllers.

So if you keys is wrong, please remap it again.

Same if your game run in 30fps, and was run 60fps fine, just change it again. This game does no longer uses eventuelly frameskips, so if the game run to slow (this should not happens on those machines we have today), you can set it to 30fps.

This game was originally designed after 30/60fps and not after systemtimer (unlike my other games did). But its not a issue in a game like its this.

Changed files in this update

Genius Greedy Mouse Content Depot 485641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link