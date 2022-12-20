Happy 2023 from the Femdom Waifu Team! Holiday Content Update: Officer Outfit

The new year is coming! As the holiday season approaches, we want to wish our fellow hentai lovers a Happy New Year!

Following established tradition, we are releasing a new, free update for our oldest game - Femdom Waifu. Enjoy the slutty officer outfit for free while being dominated with 100 fresh, new text lines. Censored mode received extra love with this update, so we think you should give it a(nother) try.

Speaking of our efforts during this last year, you could say that we are continuing our experiments for the sake of delivering the best kinky experiences possible.

We have several ideas we hope to bring to fruition next year, so don't forget to check our socials for the upcoming games and announcements. Stay tuned!

With love,

From the Femdom Waifu team.