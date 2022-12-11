Update v0.2.26

Fix :

Fix bug where the entity death animation is not always in the right place.

Fix glitch LittleHouse, The old haunting.

The picture of the circuit breaker is possible again.

Fixed various sound bugs in multiplayer.

The shield appears at the right height.

Changes :

Adjustment of the duration of the incense.

Adjusted the chances of obtaining certain evidence.

Le Lilith's Manor: rain sound lowered, rain will be thinner.

Various translations.

Texture adjustments and modifications.

Difficulty when arriving at the lobby is set to easy.

Balancing of entity characteristics and behaviours.

New features:

Added new tricks.

Added causes of death.

All players hear the sound of the motorbike trying to start to leave the map.