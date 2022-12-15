0.3 is now live

EA 0.3 : Tainted Update

The items now all have tags. This allows to guide the player in his builds, and to create families of artifacts.



New Artifact Family - Tainted : These are tainted artifacts. They will increase your stats but will also bring a bonus to the pigeon.

Double Trouble - When a boss should appear, make an extra one appear.

Forbidden Tome - Increases experience gains of the player by 20%. Reduces the spawn rate of all the pigeons by 5%.

The Call - Increases damage of bullets by 10%. Increases magic damage by 10%. Start a boss fight.

Slow Learner - Reduces the speed at which time passes by 5%. Reduces the experience multiplier by 10%.

Fast Learner - Increase the experience multiplier by 10%. Increase the speed at which time passes by[ 5%.

The Daltons - Increase rate of fire of bullets by 30%. Increase gunner spawn rate by 15%.

Power Shift - Increases the experience drop rate of pigeons by 50%. Increases the spawnrate of all pigeons by 20%. Reduces the bounce of ALL magic artifacts by 1. Reduces bullet piercing by 1.

Temporal Rift - Increase rate of fire by 30%. Decrease ALL pigeons spawn rate by 15%.

Inner Fire - Increases damage, duration and tick of damage of firezone by 20%. Increases the base life of all pigeons by 20%.

New Artifact - Chronomancer - Every second, you have 1% chance to trigger all your artifact.

New Mode - Endless Mode - Survive as long as possible (often, this will be when your game is at 2 FPS)

Balance - Change Curse 10 by Remove One Choice. Change Curse 5 by boss life increase by 80%

Balance - Remove Upgrade 5 from boss pool. Now they will appear when you unlock every other upgrade for that artifact

Balance - Mini Magic Gun Nerf : now reduce magic damage by 60%

Rework - Faster to level up at the beginning and more pigeons. So you can blow up pigeons faster.

Music - Addition of a music (for the moment unique) on the maps in game. Enjoy.

Bugfixes :

Fix a bug when a controller disconnected during a level u