Update 1.8.4_EarlyAccess: New Speedwing Harness

-Add new speedwing harness.

-Adjust multiplayer speedwing with new harness.

-Fix collision bug in multiplayer when a new player is spawned.

-Switch shadow mode back to subtractive for improved performance.

-Turn off distant trees and rocks for improved performance.

-Improve splash particle effects when landing on water.

-Add landing pontoon and buoys at launch point 8 for an added landing challenge.

-Slight adjustment to speedwing physics.