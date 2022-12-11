-Add new speedwing harness.
-Adjust multiplayer speedwing with new harness.
-Fix collision bug in multiplayer when a new player is spawned.
-Switch shadow mode back to subtractive for improved performance.
-Turn off distant trees and rocks for improved performance.
-Improve splash particle effects when landing on water.
-Add landing pontoon and buoys at launch point 8 for an added landing challenge.
-Slight adjustment to speedwing physics.
Glider Sim update for 11 December 2022
Update 1.8.4_EarlyAccess: New Speedwing Harness
