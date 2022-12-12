Alchemy Garden version 1.0 is now available!

The day has finally arrived!

Today the development of Alchemy Garden is officially completed, from this moment the game leaves early access to release version 1.0.

As new features, version 1.0 comes with the following:

Steam Achievements

50 new furniture

Client role system

Potion automator

*The translations are made by the community, so it is possible that they are still incomplete, we will complete them as far as possible..

It's been 5 years since the first prototype of the game!

The project started in 2017, as something experimental that unexpectedly began to grow.





The idea was very simple, a virtual place where you could create your own garden. At that time, game development was a hobby for me and my knowledge was not very extensive.

But a good number of people liked the concept so I was encouraged to update and improve the prototype.



I was like that for about two years, working in my free time, improving the game, graphics, mechanics and fixing bugs... But it was clear that the concept had a lot of potential and I didn't have enough time to dedicate to the game, so I took the difficult decision to quit my job and dedicate myself entirely to the project.



The decisive step, Steam

.

For the first two years, the game wasn't on Steam, as I was distributing it through other channels. But since the potential was there, I thought that launching the project on Early Access from Steam could be a good way to fund the project and reach more people.

So, on October 18, 2019 I released the first iteration of Alchemy Garden on Steam.



The project was very well received, and from here I want to thank each and every one of you who have supported the project, because without it today the game would not exist.

Things have not always been easy

.

I was hesitant to write this paragraph or not, but I think it is good to be honest; it has not always been easy to work on the project.

There have been very hard moments when I have had a lot of doubts, and during the development I have made bad decisions and mistakes.

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that the longer you drag out the development, the more complex everything becomes, and therefore the more likely you are to make bad decisions.

I am aware that the game has undergone many changes over time, some changes have been well received and others have not been at all. I just want you to know that during every minute of work invested in the project (which have been many) has been with the intention of making a better game, even if sometimes it didn't seem so.

What next?

The game at a conceptual level still has a lot of potential; pets, co-op mode, more zones, deeper interactions with NPCs, new costumes and a long list of ideas that would never end. Everything will depend on the reception of the project by the community in this new stage.

If the game receives enough support, it is possible that the world of Alchemy Garden will continue to expand. But for the moment I can't confirm anything, what I am going to do, with your permission, is to take a little vacation :D I'm sure that after 5 years of work without rest it will be good for me!

THANK YOU

Thanks to each of you for being part of this beautiful journey.

To my couple, for their unconditional support and for being there for me in difficult moments.

To all those who have helped me in the development.

To the community of translators, I am indebted to you!

To the Twitch community, for your company and advice.

To those of you who liked the game, I will always be grateful and will carry you in my heart.

To those of you who were disappointed, thank you for giving it a chance, I hope to do better next time.

I hope you enjoy the game!

Rubén