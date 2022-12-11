UPDATE 12-11-2022: ORIENTAL SYSTEMS BUG FIXED!

Hi to all,

Today we have released a new update that finally fixes a heavy bug that we discovered appearing only on oriental language systems:

All the demon characters do not move and stay in a cross pose without interaction with player.

This bug prevents players to finish the game in the correct way.

It also prevents to play all action related parts of the game halving the fun.

We apologize to all oriental players and we invite them to play it again.

To all oriental players: let us to know if the game works better to you now.

Hope you are enjoying the game.

Stay tuned for future updates.

PROFENIX STUDIO