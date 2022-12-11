 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HELLSEED update for 11 December 2022

UPDATE 12-11-2022: ORIENTAL SYSTEMS BUG FIXED!

Share · View all patches · Build 10124450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi to all,

Today we have released a new update that finally fixes a heavy bug that we discovered appearing only on oriental language systems:
All the demon characters do not move and stay in a cross pose without interaction with player.
This bug prevents players to finish the game in the correct way.
It also prevents to play all action related parts of the game halving the fun.

We apologize to all oriental players and we invite them to play it again.

To all oriental players: let us to know if the game works better to you now.

Hope you are enjoying the game.
Stay tuned for future updates.

PROFENIX STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Depot 1168691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link