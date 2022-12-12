Patch notes - December 12

We continue the regular process of improving the game thanks to the latest feedbacks

The last patch consisted in improving the combat phases. This time we focused on the puzzles.

Puzzles improvements

Puzzle improvements means that the environment has been changed to accommodate more clues.

The puzzle has not become simpler, but rather less complex, the path feels "less volatile". Important clues appear better and more info has been added to avoid unnecessary frustration.

We added several environment clues readable only by the infiltrator to reduce the information processing gap between the two roles ;

[spoiler]Training - better explanations of the hacking instructions for the DO advanced training[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Security area (scanning machines) - reduction of damage inflicted by turrets[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Security area - the backup generators now have a description[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Princeps area - added some guides on the order in which the main puzzle should be solved[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Princeps area - removed the two nr command arguments that were too confusing[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Centrifuge area - encryption key time window extended[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Centrifuge area - better integration of the clues that show how assisstant bots can be killed[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Antikythera Quantum Area - addition of clues in the documentation, more info about the setup [/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Terra decontamination - addition of a new intuitive way to resolve the puzzle[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Control room - generator task, addition of an example in the protocol documentation[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Control room - we fixed some inconveniences of use[/spoiler] ;

[spoiler]Reactor core (boss fight) - new documentation about how to purge the rods, to avoid having to solve the puzzle by trial and error, which ruined the scene a bit [/spoiler] ;

Fixes

The game no longer [spoiler]succeed when both players are in unrefueled pods[/spoiler] ;

Quick selection keys (1 2 3 4 line) now working on US keyboards, also possible to rebind them ;

Other changes

We look for where things can get potentially frustrating and reinforce the weak points.

We reduced the clunklyness of the Stinger gadget;

Improvement of the aiming optics for the assault rifle (red dot reduction);

Increased attenuation radius of the flashlight;

Increased the scannable region around the pinpoint of the analyzer (the chances of missing important elements are reduced);

The base volume of some combat music has been reduced;

Some puzzle solutions are now randomized only once, the state is now saved for the current game and do not reset after failure;

Correction of geometry clipping issues;

Correction of typos.

Thanks for your feedback ;)

Dazarious for Questions Factory