Mineralis 1.19 - "True Garik" update out now!

Hey everyone,

We're super grateful for all the interest in Mineralis, and happy to announce the True Garik update! This time we mostly focused on improving the midgame balance and low equality routes. There's also a ton of new branching dialogue and secrets!

Questions, comments, requests? Head over to our official Discord!

💡 New features:

A lot more branching dialogue now affects or is affected by equality

Low equality routes provide additional depth to Garik's story

All hidden routes have new content and more polish

Mouseholes have a deeper meaning to them

Hidden routes affect dialogue sooner

💨 Changes:

Jessie reacts to choices made in one of the neutral routes

Individual equality changes are smaller to balance out their added frequency

Minor grammar fixes to the newest route

You can snoop around more places now

Added more interesting remarks to most tents

More NPCs react to you trying to enter their tents

Reactions to tents sometimes change depending on equality

Reactions to stealing depend on equality

Changed wealth level of Barbaz Inn from gorgeous to ordinary

Some new easter eggs and secrets I'm unable to reveal yet

Focus bonus damage 33% -> 15%, as it caused mass spells to unintentionally ignore magic armor

Endure scales less with Magic Attack, to balance Garik gaining CP from it since 1.18

Several bosses have 5-10% higher hit rate, to prevent the goblin stick from breaking the game entirely

Several spellcaster troops now have additional threats

Many midgame troops gained improved grades and skills

Changed hole digger goblin from rogue to an unique goblin mage

Burn and bleed were made more common in 1.18, so we adjusted them appropriately:

Burn attack reduction 8% -> 7%, damage per round 16% -> 14%

Burn damage per round for bosses 10% -> 8%, super bosses 6% -> 5%

Bleed defense reduction 20% -> 15%, damage per round 20% -> 18%

🐛 Bug fixes:

The cat can no longer be saved multiple times

Fixed an accidental map transition on a specific tile in a specific map

Barbaz elder can no longer fight after being knocked unconscious

Kazar kids no longer reset their running path after talking to Kim

Fixed rare graphical glitch with overlapping corner tiles

Autosave no longer happens when entering the menu, to prevent mistakes after game over

👨‍💻 Known issues:

Accessory stat changes are compared to first accessory slot

Playing on a controller or mouse doesn't show the appropriate icons

Some CPU/GPU combinations may suffer from stuttering in battles with Steam Overlay enabled.

❓ What's next:

We're planning some performance and controller support improvements for the next patch. We're also excited to address feedback from players and keep tweaking the combat and dialogue in our quest to spiral towards perfection. Please share any and all thoughts on the official Discord!

With the kindest of regards,

Team Mineralis