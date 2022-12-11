Mineralis 1.19 - "True Garik" update out now!

Hey everyone,
We're super grateful for all the interest in Mineralis, and happy to announce the True Garik update! This time we mostly focused on improving the midgame balance and low equality routes. There's also a ton of new branching dialogue and secrets!
Questions, comments, requests? Head over to our official Discord!
💡 New features:
- A lot more branching dialogue now affects or is affected by equality
- Low equality routes provide additional depth to Garik's story
- All hidden routes have new content and more polish
- Mouseholes have a deeper meaning to them
- Hidden routes affect dialogue sooner
💨 Changes:
- Jessie reacts to choices made in one of the neutral routes
- Individual equality changes are smaller to balance out their added frequency
- Minor grammar fixes to the newest route
- You can snoop around more places now
- Added more interesting remarks to most tents
- More NPCs react to you trying to enter their tents
- Reactions to tents sometimes change depending on equality
- Reactions to stealing depend on equality
- Changed wealth level of Barbaz Inn from gorgeous to ordinary
- Some new easter eggs and secrets I'm unable to reveal yet
⚔ Combat updates:
- Focus bonus damage 33% -> 15%, as it caused mass spells to unintentionally ignore magic armor
- Endure scales less with Magic Attack, to balance Garik gaining CP from it since 1.18
- Several bosses have 5-10% higher hit rate, to prevent the goblin stick from breaking the game entirely
- Several spellcaster troops now have additional threats
- Many midgame troops gained improved grades and skills
- Changed hole digger goblin from rogue to an unique goblin mage
Burn and bleed were made more common in 1.18, so we adjusted them appropriately:
- Burn attack reduction 8% -> 7%, damage per round 16% -> 14%
- Burn damage per round for bosses 10% -> 8%, super bosses 6% -> 5%
- Bleed defense reduction 20% -> 15%, damage per round 20% -> 18%
🐛 Bug fixes:
- The cat can no longer be saved multiple times
- Fixed an accidental map transition on a specific tile in a specific map
- Barbaz elder can no longer fight after being knocked unconscious
- Kazar kids no longer reset their running path after talking to Kim
- Fixed rare graphical glitch with overlapping corner tiles
- Autosave no longer happens when entering the menu, to prevent mistakes after game over
👨💻 Known issues:
- Accessory stat changes are compared to first accessory slot
- Playing on a controller or mouse doesn't show the appropriate icons
- Some CPU/GPU combinations may suffer from stuttering in battles with Steam Overlay enabled.
❓ What's next:
We're planning some performance and controller support improvements for the next patch. We're also excited to address feedback from players and keep tweaking the combat and dialogue in our quest to spiral towards perfection. Please share any and all thoughts on the official Discord!
With the kindest of regards,
Team Mineralis
Changed files in this update