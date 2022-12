Share · View all patches · Build 10124346 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Wyoming Winter has received a new update. Version 1.11!

This update brings with it bug fixes, optimisation improvements and fixes achievements.

If you notice any issues with the new version please send an email to support@valleyhound.games.

Cheers,

ValleyHound