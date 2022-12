Share · View all patches · Build 10124276 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.1.13

Updated ending cut scene - reveals a story better

Hell gates bug fix (double activation)

Safe code place changed - easier to find

Menu letters bug fix (distorted letters)

Press 'I' for inventory added

Optimisation