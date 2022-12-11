Small update - version 0.857 is live

Hello!

I've updated the game!

0.856 -> 0.857

Entertainment output of entertainment buildings increased.

Third tier (Middle class) 3x3 third density added.

Fourth tier (Upper middle class) 3x3 third density added.

Added click and drag functionality for roundabouts (click and drag to change the size rather than placing several).

Changed import options for recently added textures.

Changed import options for building textures to remove alpha channel (which isn't used but took up memory).

Possible fix for slow shutdown of the game when cities are large (this is likely due to a thread taking a long time to quit).

Fixed LOD settings for recently added buildings.

Fixed incorrect population requirement for buildings to grow displayed when playing on a flat world.

As mentioned, I've added in more of the 3x3 third density buildings. Only the upper class variants remain.

I've changed the way placing roundabouts work. Previously each size roundabout was a distinct item that needed to be selected before placing. You could click and drag to place several roundabouts at a time. This is usually not what you want to do (have a set of interconnected roundabouts...) so I changed it so that there is only one item to select and clicking and dragging will change the size of the roundabout. That way I can also compress the amount of items in the road group.

I've also done some minor optimization, changing texture import settings and some LOD settings for recently added buildings.