IBM23 Hotfix 1.0.2

Hello managers,

First of all, thank you very much for your support in the International Basketball Manager 23 launch which happened last week. We are very happy for the reception it had throughout the basketball community and this undoubtedly motivates us to continue working hard and together to manage this project as far away as possible.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2098130/International_Basketball_Manager_23/

This first update has been fast, and we have solved most of the serious issues that we have detected since the launch of the game:

Fixed the block that didn’t allow it to advance in the calendar at the end of the season.

Fixed the block during season change in career mode when changing teams.

Fixed the block during season change due to transfers between AI teams.

The memory used has been optimized primarily for mobile devices.

Other bugs were fixed.

Before Christmas we will make the first major update of the game fixing minor issues and adding or modifying functionalities taking into account your suggestions.

We remind you that we have enabled the IBM23 Discord server where you can comment on your experience with the game, make suggestions and help us if you find any undetected bugs. There are many active managers in the channel and the community is growing.

We will continue working to improve the game with your help, so see you at IBM23.