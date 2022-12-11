Release Notes #38 (Version: 1.0.8380.18849) - Axis vs. Allies Mode

This release of DOTW includes a new game mode: Axis vs. Allies Mode. It's still in Beta, but if you want to give it a try, it's included in this release.

When you start a new game, you will still be able to play as a single country. However, there will be a new "Control Alliance" option on the New Game Screen that will allow you to control every country in your alliance.

For those of you who like total control, this mode is for you.

You can also use this new mode to play the game "hotseat" with friends, where you each control an allied country on the same computer.

When you start a game in this new mode, you will see a new Country Control Button next to the Information Panel that will allow you to cycle through all of the countries you control, and enter orders, production, trade, espionage, and research for every country in your alliance.

The Country Control Button will show the flag of the Country for which you may currently issue orders. Each time you click on the button, it will select another Country in your alliance. You can switch to each Country by continuing to click the button.

For example, if the button shows the UK flag, and you wanted to enter orders for France, you would click the button until you saw the French Flag displayed.

You can cycle through your Countries as many times as you want, prior to ending your turn.

But you must enter orders for every Country in your alliance before clicking the End Turn Button. After you click End Turn, no more orders can be given for that turn.

Tuning

Increased French War Weariness morale slightly

Changes:

Added airfield to Midway Region

Added crossing arrows to map between Sevastopol and Krasnodar

Added messages when troop replacements, air replacements, tank replacements and repair points are completed, to the messages panel.

Previously, at difficulty levels higher than Sergeant, the game would not provide starting Production, Trade, Research or Espionage plans. This was intended to create additional challenge, but actually just created additional annoyance, since you had to recreate the plans manually. This has been changed so that you still get starting plans that you can use as a template. This should reduce "busy work" at game startup at higher levels.

Bug Fixes: