Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 11 December 2022

Update notes for 12/11/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10124162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content put in for Classrooms.

This might change a bit as I am planning to isolate different stories so you are not cycling through characters without too much context.

