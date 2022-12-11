 Skip to content

Zombie Land - Survival update for 11 December 2022

Big update

Build 10124092

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I put a really huge shopping mall in the airport.
I'm building a 4-story building - it's not finished yet, but it's already on the map.

Balloon over the airport - Just a visualization for now.

I wish you a nice Game!

