Patch 12/11/2022

Changes and fixes from 12/11/2022:

• Mistake in the German translation, where some words were written with a lowercase letter was changed.

• The design of the windows on the second floor has been improved — some of them gain different view and some gain ice patterns.

• During the collapse of cabinets in the basement, cabinets now fall behind the player as well. This is made to prevent confusion of where to go.

• An extra line was written on a postcard in the kitchen by mistake. Fixed.

• Various corrections have been made to the German translation.

Thanks for all the positive feedback you've left! Happy Holidays!