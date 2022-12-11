 Skip to content

Crimson Snow update for 11 December 2022

Patch 12/11/2022

Changes and fixes from 12/11/2022:
• Mistake in the German translation, where some words were written with a lowercase letter was changed.
• The design of the windows on the second floor has been improved — some of them gain different view and some gain ice patterns.
• During the collapse of cabinets in the basement, cabinets now fall behind the player as well. This is made to prevent confusion of where to go.
• An extra line was written on a postcard in the kitchen by mistake. Fixed.
• Various corrections have been made to the German translation.

Thanks for all the positive feedback you've left! Happy Holidays!

