-Fixed some UI display and description errors
-Skill balancing and monster balancing
-Added a new level of difficulty in the second round
-Fixed that some settings could not be saved
-Fixed Shadow Blade instant kill BOSS (now up to 5% max hp)
Doobi's Adventure update for 11 December 2022
V3.0.1+
-Fixed some UI display and description errors
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update