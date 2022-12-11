 Skip to content

Doobi's Adventure update for 11 December 2022

V3.0.1+

Share · View all patches · Build 10123977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some UI display and description errors
-Skill balancing and monster balancing
-Added a new level of difficulty in the second round
-Fixed that some settings could not be saved
-Fixed Shadow Blade instant kill BOSS (now up to 5% max hp)

