Update 2 patch notes:

-added mouse sensitivity slider in options menu

-changed/improved a few of the scares

-added a bonus game mode for players who get all endings (sadly players who have already gotten all endings will have to do it again as the game didn't track which endings had been achieved in earlier builds)

-made an alternate version of the 'Leave' ending