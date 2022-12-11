English
############Content#################
[Lost in the Sand]Story Continues. (Variable 715 -> 725)
[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work on all other floors of the Grand Library as well.
[Faith]New Belief: Flying Spaghetti Monster
[Faith]New Faith: Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster
[Pet]New pet: Spawn of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (Not hostile unless provoked. They start with the faith of Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster)
[The Grand Library]Spawns of the Flying Spaghetti Monster now appear on the Floor of Religion.
[Desert of the Trapped]Some bandits may now appear in the southern part of this location.
[Wiki]All the above changes have been updated to our wiki.
简体中文
############Content#################
【迷失于沙粒中】故事剧情继续。（变量715 -> 725）
【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在会在大图书馆的其它楼层起作用。
【信仰】新的信仰核心：飞行面条神
【信仰】新的信仰：飞行面条神教团
【宠物】新的宠物：飞行面条神眷族（非敌意实体，除非遭到攻击。默认自带飞行面条神教团信仰）
【大图书馆】大图书馆的宗教层现在会出现飞行面条神眷族
【被困者的沙漠】在这个区域的南部现在可能出现强盗。
【维基】以上所有信息均已更新到游戏的维基。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 December 2022
Update, Version 20221211
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update