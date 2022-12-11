 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 December 2022

Update, Version 20221211

Update, Version 20221211

Patchnotes via Steam Community



English
############Content#################
[Lost in the Sand]Story Continues. (Variable 715 -> 725)
[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work on all other floors of the Grand Library as well.
[Faith]New Belief: Flying Spaghetti Monster
[Faith]New Faith: Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster
[Pet]New pet: Spawn of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (Not hostile unless provoked. They start with the faith of Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster)
[The Grand Library]Spawns of the Flying Spaghetti Monster now appear on the Floor of Religion.
[Desert of the Trapped]Some bandits may now appear in the southern part of this location.
[Wiki]All the above changes have been updated to our wiki.
简体中文
############Content#################
【迷失于沙粒中】故事剧情继续。（变量715 -> 725）
【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在会在大图书馆的其它楼层起作用。
【信仰】新的信仰核心：飞行面条神
【信仰】新的信仰：飞行面条神教团
【宠物】新的宠物：飞行面条神眷族（非敌意实体，除非遭到攻击。默认自带飞行面条神教团信仰）
【大图书馆】大图书馆的宗教层现在会出现飞行面条神眷族
【被困者的沙漠】在这个区域的南部现在可能出现强盗。
【维基】以上所有信息均已更新到游戏的维基。


