Build 10123854 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses the strange oscillation that occurs with the Gazelle at high speeds.

You should find it is a little more compliant now without impacting its overall performance.

I've also removed some of the damageable systems from the Gazelle that it simply didn't have e.g. Engine 2, Turret etc