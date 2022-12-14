The official release of Gjallarhorn is only a few weeks away and we need your help! Early Access has just launched and we need player feedback to make sure the official launch on January 10th 2023 goes as smoothly as possible.
Comment in the Steam Forum or join our Discord to give us the feedback we need. We hope you have as much fun playing Gjallarhorn as we had making it!
Gjallarhorn update for 14 December 2022
Gjallarhorn Early Access out now!
The official release of Gjallarhorn is only a few weeks away and we need your help! Early Access has just launched and we need player feedback to make sure the official launch on January 10th 2023 goes as smoothly as possible.