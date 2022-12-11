Modified scoring to multiple loop count too

Modified UI on loading screen

Fixed total hit score limited by frame rate timer

Fixed mission notification UI animation paused. If game pressed on menu during the animation play.

Fixed RC Bomb not appear on 2nd player during co-op in Operation Miner Buster Mission

Fixed some UI resolution issues for non widescreen monitor

Fixed some random error

Nerfed enemy speed multiplier on higher loops. This to offset balance with swarmed of enemies