Modified scoring to multiple loop count too
Modified UI on loading screen
Fixed total hit score limited by frame rate timer
Fixed mission notification UI animation paused. If game pressed on menu during the animation play.
Fixed RC Bomb not appear on 2nd player during co-op in Operation Miner Buster Mission
Fixed some UI resolution issues for non widescreen monitor
Fixed some random error
Nerfed enemy speed multiplier on higher loops. This to offset balance with swarmed of enemies
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 11 December 2022
Patch 24
