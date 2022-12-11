 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 11 December 2022

Polishing and balancing patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10123550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Made it easier to push toward the soul's dark side.
-Made dark periods during the day shorter.
-Increased the speed of some dialogues.
-Handled UI when a player discovers more recipes than 3 pages can hold.
-Fixed a bug where a player could not pick stackable items when inventory is full.
-Improved UI communication when a trader is out of gold.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link