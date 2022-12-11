-Made it easier to push toward the soul's dark side.
-Made dark periods during the day shorter.
-Increased the speed of some dialogues.
-Handled UI when a player discovers more recipes than 3 pages can hold.
-Fixed a bug where a player could not pick stackable items when inventory is full.
-Improved UI communication when a trader is out of gold.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 11 December 2022
Polishing and balancing patch
