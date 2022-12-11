🔧 Attack on Toys 4.07: Save Data FIX, Player Swim, Patch

NEW! Player now can dive or swim down!

Paratrooper Ragdoll fixed

Reduce Air Support spawn from AI Builder

Max Quad Rocket Ammo Size: 40

Medal spawn bug fixed

Kitchen Invasion Pathfinding fixed

Squad Dead Bug Fixed

Cowboy Backpack Fixed

Fixed Plane Physic

🔧 Save Data Transfer is Missing FIXED 🔧

• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/

• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/Player_Data/

• Please do BACKUP your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly

~Sorry for the inconvenience, you will need to transfer again your old save data, to the new save data location to fix the issue. Thank you so much for all the supports!