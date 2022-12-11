Update 0.223 is available now!

Major features:

* Publicity of companies.



From now on, the stock exchange will have a limited number of shares circulating.

To obtain a 100% share of the company, you must buy all the company's shares on the stock exchange and from all significant shareholders, entering into direct negotiations with them.

In addition to that, all issued shares are now placed on the stock exchange, if they were not repurchased by the current shareholders at the time of issue of shares.

* Buyback of the company's shares.



In order to increase the shares of current shareholders, you can now initiate the “buy back shares” from management of the company.

During the buy back the company will buy back shares from the stock exchange at the market price with a margin. The margin depends on the amount of the company's shares currently circulating on the stock exchange. The shares are bought with funds from the company's reserves, then after the repurchasing the shares they are canceled and destroyed.

The majority of shareholders consent is required for the repurchase of shares, as well as for the issue of shares.

In addition to that, it is impossible to issue shares and immediately repurchase, or vice versa, to repurchase and immediately issue new shares. Both procedures have a shared cooldown.

Minor features:

Added 4 new events.

Some loading screen arts have been updated.

Added a button to exit from taking a loan/credit.

Bug fixes:

Critical fixes:

Optimization | The size of game saves has been reduced by 3 times.

Optimization | Performance of the game is increased by optimizing internal processes.

Saves | Fixed a random periodic crash when loading a save.

Shareholders | Fixed random periodic crash when sorting by "Price".

Other fixes: