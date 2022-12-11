Patch notes - 2022.12.11

Hey there! A patch has been pushed live. This update contains both fixes for issues "new to CE", as well as original issues from the 2005 release:
- Disabled "fast loading" when a Discord overlay is injected to the process, as due to a possible bug in said overlay, users would encounter frequent crashes and/or freezes on loading screens. If you previously worked this issue around by disabling "Advanced capture" in Discord's video settings, it should now be safe to re-enable this option
- Fixed terrain/road pixel shaders (model 1.4 only) blending textures wrongly, most noticeable in some mod sceneries (e.g. Japan)
- Prevented Schuminator from unlocking in KO races
- Added Steam name sanitization for new user profiles, to prevent cases where that auto-filled profile name contains characters normally impossible to type. If you encountered a Save operation failed! issue when creating a new profile, this is why!
- Fixed several issues preventing mod sceneries with non-ASCII characters in their names from loading
- Miscellaneous texture fixes
Changed files in this update