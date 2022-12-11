Patch notes - 2022.12.11

Hey there! A patch has been pushed live. This update contains both fixes for issues "new to CE", as well as original issues from the 2005 release:

Disabled "fast loading" when a Discord overlay is injected to the process, as due to a possible bug in said overlay, users would encounter frequent crashes and/or freezes on loading screens. If you previously worked this issue around by disabling "Advanced capture" in Discord's video settings, it should now be safe to re-enable this option

Fixed terrain/road pixel shaders (model 1.4 only) blending textures wrongly, most noticeable in some mod sceneries (e.g. Japan)

Prevented Schuminator from unlocking in KO races

Added Steam name sanitization for new user profiles, to prevent cases where that auto-filled profile name contains characters normally impossible to type. If you encountered a Save operation failed! issue when creating a new profile, this is why!

Fixed several issues preventing mod sceneries with non-ASCII characters in their names from loading

Miscellaneous texture fixes