魔装術師アカネ / Magic MechSuit Akane update for 11 December 2022

Ver0.49i Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix
・Fixed that the EXTENSION shooting armament did not have bullets since the last update.
・Fixed the explosion range not being displayed correctly in the EXTENSION ranged weapon bar graph
・Fixed the incorrect calculation of time fire power in the bar graph of melee weapons in some parts.
change
・Increase the amount of camera movement to create an atmosphere
・Unify the number of hits for melee weapons to 1, and change the damage amount of weapons with 4 or more hits to 3 hits.
・Changed the total firepower to the value of power * attack range in the bar graph of melee weapons

