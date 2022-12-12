Early Access Patch - 15

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed an animation error that occurred during boss battles.

Fixed the error that occurs while your store is open.

Fixed the error that allows to repair weapons that cannot be repaired.

Fixed the error where the heroine's weapon is not broken when it is damaged.

Corrected the equipment category of the Knight’s Gauntlets.

Fixed the error where ambient sounds were not reset after warp.

Adjusted the object where the Spikegrass can be obtained.

Corrected the image for the Seafood Soup.

Corrected the item name of the Red Dragon Scale (English and simplified Chinese only).

Fixed handling of increase/decrease of items while your store is open.

