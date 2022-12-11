Version 2.0.0: Weapon rarities

Share · View all patches · Build 10123294 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 08:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Weapon Rarities

New extended gameplay progression!

Added weapon rarity

"Common"

"Rare"

"Epic"

"Mystic"

Primaries and secondaries have weapon rarity

A new weapon rarity is guaranteed at the end of a completed run. If your weapon is a mystic, then a new mystic is guaranteed instead!

Weapons gain 10% bonus damage from each rarity level until mystic, where they gain a mystic perk.

The power of mystic perks is randomly generated and weighted based on difficulty level so that higher difficulties give better perk buffs

The types of perks that can be earned vary based on the arena.

Ether mystic perks:

"damage" - Bonus damage

"knockback" - Bonus knockback

"healing" - Increased healing

"special_charge" - Faster charging special

"pack_recharge" - Faster charging pack generation

Maroon Fog mystic perks:

"move_speed" - Faster move speed

"xp_boost" - Lowered level-up cost

"attrition" - Enemies have lower hp

"health" - Increased max health

"terminal recharge" - Decreased terminal cooldown

Mystic perks can be stacked across primaries and secondaries.

For example, a mystic primary weapon with a 5% damage bonus and a mystic secondary with a 5% damage bonus would stack to give a 10% damage bonus.

(Mystic perks don't have to both be "damage" to stack, perks stack regardless of upgrade type)

This greatly increases replay value and progression depth!

Fixes and QOL

Fixed frenzy bullets piercing enemies with trishot piercing shots enabled

Frenzy bullets now pierce 1 enemy

Fixed some bullet nodes not properly despawning with piercing shots enabled

Changed shop values to be initially lower but increase with each purchase level

Changed enemy spawning so that fewer enemies are locked behind kernel levels