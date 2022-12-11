 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maximum Velocity update for 11 December 2022

Update 0.0.0.1 The 5.1 Switch

Share · View all patches · Build 10123234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enabled nanite for better LOD generation
Enabled lumen for better lighting and overall quality improvements
Added a lumen quality switch to the menu
Added the first version of the shop to the game for in game purchasing items with currency
Added 3 new races to server pool
Added and fixed multiple roads around the map
Updated Lighting all around the map
Added lighting to little tokyo
Added world partition to the map
Updated the buildings to have lights
Fixed tons of bugs and other glitches
Added player count to the show server count
Added Post process to all locations
Updated the vehicle handling system for next framework change
Other general bug fixes and improves to lighting and time of day
Extended time of day for night time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1912901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link