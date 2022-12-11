Update 0.0.0.1 The 5.1 Switch

Enabled nanite for better LOD generation

Enabled lumen for better lighting and overall quality improvements

Added a lumen quality switch to the menu

Added the first version of the shop to the game for in game purchasing items with currency

Added 3 new races to server pool

Added and fixed multiple roads around the map

Updated Lighting all around the map

Added lighting to little tokyo

Added world partition to the map

Updated the buildings to have lights

Fixed tons of bugs and other glitches

Added player count to the show server count

Added Post process to all locations

Updated the vehicle handling system for next framework change

Other general bug fixes and improves to lighting and time of day

Extended time of day for night time.