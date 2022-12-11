 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 11 December 2022

Patch 1.00b

Share · View all patches · Build 10123173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added ability to talk to some NPCs in the city. Mostly they just give hints on the mechanics of the game.
Now during a pause the following characteristics are displayed additionally: Rarity, Time Stop Regeneration, Damage Multiplier, Size Multiplier (the last 2 display only bonuses concerning each ability).
Fixed a bug that caused new metaprogression points not to be saved.
Fixed a rare issue with hanging at the start of a location if player items didn't fit into their slots.
A few minor fixes.

