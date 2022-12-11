Patch 1.00b

Added ability to talk to some NPCs in the city. Mostly they just give hints on the mechanics of the game.

Now during a pause the following characteristics are displayed additionally: Rarity, Time Stop Regeneration, Damage Multiplier, Size Multiplier (the last 2 display only bonuses concerning each ability).

Fixed a bug that caused new metaprogression points not to be saved.

Fixed a rare issue with hanging at the start of a location if player items didn't fit into their slots.

A few minor fixes.