Rogue: Genesia update for 11 December 2022

Update 0.7.1.3

Build 10123125

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corruption slider

It's finally back, it'll appear in the Start game menu after you have completed all available Rog's mode difficulty (do D-rank for now) it'll also slighty increase your soul-coin gain.

QoL

  • Due to numerous request, added a PickUp SFX slider in sound options, that control volume from pick-up independently from other SFX

  • Challenge button should not longer be display on a new save, it'll only appear after you have completed the first difficulty of rog's mode

  • Talent system should no longer be displayed before you completed Rog's Mode Rank E (which is when the feature will become available to player later on)

Changes

  • Elite's Rift ability - Increase minimal range for rift ability to trigger from 2m to 4m
  • Complete refactorisation to how data from options are saved, this can lead to some minor issues of having some of your option reset.

Fixes

  • Some effect trying to be applied on already dead monster with life-line

Modding

  • Adding 2 new functions, that allow to have data saved for the current run (this can be usefull for custom cards effect that last for the entire run)
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.SetCurrentRunValue(string key, float value)
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.GetCurrentRunValue(string key)
  • Adding 2 new functions that allow to Set/get value form the persistant save (Can be used to track any stats for example)
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.SetPersistantDataValue(string key, double value)
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.GetPersistantDataValue(string key)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
Depot 2067922
