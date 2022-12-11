 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sycamore update for 11 December 2022

New Levels, New Level Select, Medals, New Hats & Achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10123035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two Brand New Levels

Forest: Level 9 and Underworld: Level 10 have been added to the game.

Level Selection Update

The level select screen has been completely redesigned! Now you can see at a glance exactly what the level looks like from above. What new routes will you be able to come up with?

Level Medals

Each level now has a Medal Time. Bronze, Silver, and Gold!

Hats & Achievements

Various new hats have been added to customise your character as well as a new achievement for getting a Gold medal on any level!

Full Changelog

**- Added an entirely new level select screen

  • Added Forest: Level 9
  • Added Underworld: Level: 10
  • Added level medal awards
  • Added Gold Medal Achievement
  • Added more hats
  • Added larger level finish platform marker
  • Added coin marker
  • Fixed an issue with Multiplayer replays saving transforms of all players
  • Altered in-level WR sign
  • Fixed an issue where end level particles would not destroy in multiplayer
  • Updated Tutorial pickups icon
  • Updated Tutorial pickups to destroy if UI Animations are turned OFF
  • Reverted collision changes for a wooden platform**

[url=https://discord.gg/6atRSYXNzr]

Join the Discord!

[/url]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link