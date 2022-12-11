New Levels, New Level Select, Medals, New Hats & Achievements!

Two Brand New Levels
Forest: Level 9 and Underworld: Level 10 have been added to the game.
Level Selection Update
The level select screen has been completely redesigned! Now you can see at a glance exactly what the level looks like from above. What new routes will you be able to come up with?
Level Medals
Each level now has a Medal Time. Bronze, Silver, and Gold!
Hats & Achievements
Various new hats have been added to customise your character as well as a new achievement for getting a Gold medal on any level!
Full Changelog
**- Added an entirely new level select screen
- Added Forest: Level 9
- Added Underworld: Level: 10
- Added level medal awards
- Added Gold Medal Achievement
- Added more hats
- Added larger level finish platform marker
- Added coin marker
- Fixed an issue with Multiplayer replays saving transforms of all players
- Altered in-level WR sign
- Fixed an issue where end level particles would not destroy in multiplayer
- Updated Tutorial pickups icon
- Updated Tutorial pickups to destroy if UI Animations are turned OFF
- Reverted collision changes for a wooden platform**
[url=https://discord.gg/6atRSYXNzr]
Join the Discord!
[/url]
Changed files in this update