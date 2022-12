Share · View all patches · Build 10122892 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 05:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes :

Added Nuke Pickup In Horde Mode

Infestation Balancing Improvements

New Infestation Area

New Tutorial Course

Next updates will be focused on improving infestation and more infestation areas

as well as other improvements.

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!