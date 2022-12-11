 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 11 December 2022

Adding protections around save/load game

Share · View all patches · Build 10122823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the game grows we want to make sure that save files from the old version of the game always properly work with the new game version.
I implemented new logic to prevent the save file from ever going corrupt and also some logging and protection logic around the game load.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link