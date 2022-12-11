As the game grows we want to make sure that save files from the old version of the game always properly work with the new game version.
I implemented new logic to prevent the save file from ever going corrupt and also some logging and protection logic around the game load.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 11 December 2022
Adding protections around save/load game
As the game grows we want to make sure that save files from the old version of the game always properly work with the new game version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update