 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

To Be or Not to Be update for 11 December 2022

12.11 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10122802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you gentlemen for your feedback.
According to the feedback, some players may find Mini Game difficult, so the project team worked overtime all night to update the new model.
Now you can choose the game mode in the opening or setting interface.
Mortal mode: need to challenge Mini Game to promote and promote the plot, recommended to players who like the challenge.
Plot mode: you can skip Mini Game to speed up appointments and alchemy time, recommend players who like glagame.
Now you can open the steam update game, according to your preferences and play habits to choose different modes to start the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2190291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link