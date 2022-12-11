12.11 update

Thank you gentlemen for your feedback.

According to the feedback, some players may find Mini Game difficult, so the project team worked overtime all night to update the new model.

Now you can choose the game mode in the opening or setting interface.

Mortal mode: need to challenge Mini Game to promote and promote the plot, recommended to players who like the challenge.

Plot mode: you can skip Mini Game to speed up appointments and alchemy time, recommend players who like glagame.

Now you can open the steam update game, according to your preferences and play habits to choose different modes to start the game!