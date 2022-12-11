 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DR4X update for 11 December 2022

Nothing Big DR4X Changelog #64 12/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10122785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!
So ive been sick for about the last two and a half weeks, only recovering by yesterday really. So I havent been able to get much game dev done this cycle. I still dont feel 100% more like 95% but thats a lot better than I was feeling before.

Also, dwarf fortress just came out on steam and as you can imagine i've been playing the heck out of it.
That coupled with the fact that I was sick for nearly two and a half weeks (only recovering by yesterday).
Means i didnt get much dr4x done this last two weeks. Sorry Guys.

Game dev is important but my health is more important.

This one wont be formatted like my usual changelogs since there just isn't as much.

Changes:
-Fixed bug where scenario loading screens werent displaying all possible loading images

-Added 3 new loading screens

-Misc spookiness

-Updates to save and load menus

-Exitting the save and load menu on main menu runs nodeOs starting sequence.

-Doubled chance of rare loading screens popping up

DR4X is on sale til the 13th for #TurnBasedFest so i'd like to thank those that have bought it so far during this sale. You are awesome and your support matters a lot! Remember to leave reviews too!
!

Changed files in this update

DR4X Content Depot 1704831
  • Loading history…
DR4X Linux Depot Depot 1704832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link