Nothing Big DR4X Changelog #64 12/10/2022

Hey guys!

So ive been sick for about the last two and a half weeks, only recovering by yesterday really. So I havent been able to get much game dev done this cycle. I still dont feel 100% more like 95% but thats a lot better than I was feeling before.

Also, dwarf fortress just came out on steam and as you can imagine i've been playing the heck out of it.

Means i didnt get much dr4x done this last two weeks. Sorry Guys.

Game dev is important but my health is more important.

This one wont be formatted like my usual changelogs since there just isn't as much.

Changes:

-Fixed bug where scenario loading screens werent displaying all possible loading images

-Added 3 new loading screens

-Misc spookiness

-Updates to save and load menus

-Exitting the save and load menu on main menu runs nodeOs starting sequence.

-Doubled chance of rare loading screens popping up

DR4X is on sale til the 13th for #TurnBasedFest so i'd like to thank those that have bought it so far during this sale. You are awesome and your support matters a lot! Remember to leave reviews too!

