**Update News

Fixed Japanese translation, thank you TohChika!**

日本語の翻訳ミスを多数修正しました。日本のプレイヤーには申し訳ありませんが、少なくとも何人かは笑ってくれたことと思います。

翻訳を手伝ってくれた私の友人TohChikaに大きな賞賛を送ります! Peace ✌︎('ω'✌︎ )

Gameplay Changes

Added a black box around player while loading, so players cannot see where the Exit Room is spawning.

Bugs

Fixed sometimes when server owner changed scenes, the other players would go to the login scene and the Host kept stuck in the loading scene. (If it happens again, please let me know).

Health Bar wasn’t syncing properly.