Pixel Petkeeper update for 11 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.2a

Patch Notes 1.2a

Patchnotes via Steam Community


BUG FIXES:

  • tame bar decreasing sometimes incorrectly
  • elemental combos trigger parameters
  • minor visual error with recipes
  • loading a saved team that had a merged pet
  • some minor tweaks

Letter patches will update Win builds (demo + EA) and decimal patches will include all platforms (Win/Mac/Linux) for demo only. EA still has Mac/Linux unavailable due to lack of testing resources but hopefully demos on those platforms will help

I'm also creating video guides for mid/late game features that can be confusing! Let me know if there's something that needs clarification on the forums and I'll try to address them as well ^^

Same goes for bugs, please post them on the forum here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1929720/discussions/1/ so taht I can try to get them fixed asap. Thank you so much!

