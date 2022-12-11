Oathbreakers V18.9 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for V18.9.

Fixed Bugs:

Bounce Potion reagent in "The Alchemist" book

Status effects taking final hit preventing player from getting final hit bonus

Sometimes monster's not taking damage or dying after final hit bonus recieved

Arrows floating on remote clients after hitting players and monsters

Changes:

Spell Trails added

Green keycard can now be purchased at Z1A General Store for 100essence

Blue keycard can now be purchased at Z1A Imbuer's House for 200essence

Gatekeepers lounge visual revamp

Crafting cost of all equipment drastically reduced

Recycle value of craftables reduced to match new crafting cost

Base Damage of T4 and T5 weapons reduced in preparation for T6 and T7

Red Keycard drop chance from boss monsters increased by 300%

38 New Status Effects:

7x Cryomancy

7x Typhomancy

6x Electrokinesis

5x Pyromancy

3x Geomancy

3x Shadow

3x Aeromancy

2x Occult

1x Divine

1x Discipline

6 New Spell Types:

Bullet

Spray

Beam

Megaball

Megaspray

Megabeam

As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!

Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!