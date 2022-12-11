Oathbreakers V18.9 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
Below are the patch notes for V18.9.
Fixed Bugs:
- Bounce Potion reagent in "The Alchemist" book
- Status effects taking final hit preventing player from getting final hit bonus
- Sometimes monster's not taking damage or dying after final hit bonus recieved
- Arrows floating on remote clients after hitting players and monsters
Changes:
- Spell Trails added
- Green keycard can now be purchased at Z1A General Store for 100essence
- Blue keycard can now be purchased at Z1A Imbuer's House for 200essence
- Gatekeepers lounge visual revamp
- Crafting cost of all equipment drastically reduced
- Recycle value of craftables reduced to match new crafting cost
- Base Damage of T4 and T5 weapons reduced in preparation for T6 and T7
- Red Keycard drop chance from boss monsters increased by 300%
38 New Status Effects:
- 7x Cryomancy
- 7x Typhomancy
- 6x Electrokinesis
- 5x Pyromancy
- 3x Geomancy
- 3x Shadow
- 3x Aeromancy
- 2x Occult
- 1x Divine
- 1x Discipline
6 New Spell Types:
- Bullet
- Spray
- Beam
- Megaball
- Megaspray
- Megabeam
As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!
Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!
