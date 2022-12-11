 Skip to content

Dodge & Weave update for 11 December 2022

Bug Fixes

Build 10122639

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whoops! Fixed some bugs. Some bugs went unseen while exporting Season 3.
-Fixed issue where winning was impossible in Hallway Top Mode
-Fixed issue where wins, current time, and highscore weren't shown or tracked in Climb Mode
-Fixed issue where floor wouldn't game over in RNG 3D
Thank you for your patience in these matters. Enjoy dodging, weaving, and jumping!

