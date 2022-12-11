 Skip to content

BoltBreak update for 11 December 2022

BoltBreak 2 Early Demo Guide

BoltBreak update for 11 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Calling All Speedsters,

I have decided to put the BoltBreak 2 demo previously hosted in the discord on steam for easy install and patching, I will list the instructions on how to play below.

Step 1. make sure BoltBreak 1 is in your steam library and installed.

Step 2. Right Click the game and select "Properties"

Step 3. Once the properties window is open, click "betas"

Step 4. Click the drop down menu and choose "BoltBreak2_Demo"

Step 5. click apply and wait for it to download

Step 6. When you click play button choose the "BoltBreak 2 Demo" version on the pop up.

Step 7. Have Fun!

