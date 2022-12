Player loop playback is now possible.

This makes it possible to check the chord progression while looping playback.

Loop playback is possible by activating the loop button.

(For details on how to operate, please check the video "How to operate" on the Steam store page.)

Note:

If you want to use an earlier version, open the game properties on Steam, select BETAS, and select the previous version.

(You do not need to enter the access code.)