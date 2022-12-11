 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Pangaea update for 11 December 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10122454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The sandy beach ground texture is now smaller.

Beach tree sizes are now more realistic and modern.

The Great Sands map had a vegetation update to make the sizes of the different cactus more realistic and modern and some other adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link