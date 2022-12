1-)We have made the transition between levels harder upon request. Now you fight zombies using the clue we give at the beginning of the chapter to move to a different level, at the same time you look for the key and when you find the key you move to the next level. **

2-) We have divided the weapons into parts and now you will have different weapons in each level.

Have a good time