Patch 0.725 Notes

Crafting:

Anvil now allows you to craft weapons.

Cauldron allows you to craft potions.

Smelter allows you to process ore and other material into usable products.

Campfire allows you to cook meat.

Combat:

Weapons can now be equipped for increased damage and secondary effects based on weapons.

1H Sword, 2H Sword, 2H Axe, Basic Magic Staff (allows for ranged magic attacks based on element).

Combos can be performed for increased damage.

Graphics:

Character models changed (main human character) to allow for future customization.

Improved Terrain Details

Improved Grass

Added grass interaction (playable characters) for more realism.

Changed biome diversity for more enjoyable experience.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a few minor bugs.