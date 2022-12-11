 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Living With Dragons update for 11 December 2022

Patch 0.725 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10122324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crafting:
Anvil now allows you to craft weapons.
Cauldron allows you to craft potions.
Smelter allows you to process ore and other material into usable products.
Campfire allows you to cook meat.

Combat:
Weapons can now be equipped for increased damage and secondary effects based on weapons.
1H Sword, 2H Sword, 2H Axe, Basic Magic Staff (allows for ranged magic attacks based on element).
Combos can be performed for increased damage.

Graphics:
Character models changed (main human character) to allow for future customization.
Improved Terrain Details
Improved Grass
Added grass interaction (playable characters) for more realism.
Changed biome diversity for more enjoyable experience.

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a few minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link